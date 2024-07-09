German games industry fears return to second-class treatment
Like many other countries, Germany has been trying to grow its video games industry by providing generous funding through the Ministry of Economy and Climate – but those ambitions may have run their course: The Games-Referat, an independent department responsible for handing out funds and handling related projects such as the Deutscher Computerspielpreis (German Video Game Award), will be put under a different office’s direct supervision.
Officially, this won’t change anything – projects like the awards and the support fund for games made in Germany are said to continue. In practice, the loss of independence restricts initiative – and clearly sets video games apart from other forms of art, such as movies and music, since their supervising authorities remain independent. Is the old second-class treatment for games returning?
That’s what Germany’s video game association chief Felix Falk fears. He sharply criticized the move by the ministry and warned that Germany was heading back into the times in which video games were “systematically disadvantaged” compared to other forms of media and art (via GamesWirtschaft).
“Whether film, music or literature – each of these sectors rightly has its own department in the federal government, as it is important to address the specific requirements of the respective industry. It’s a devastating signal to once again deny this to video games, the largest and most dynamic media and cultural sector,” he stated.
Robert Habeck, who heads the Ministry of Economy and Climate, led the opening ceremony of Gamescom 2023 and dined with industry leaders like Microsoft’s Phil Spencer and Embracer Group’s Lars Wingefors to discuss business. At Gamescom 2024, the ministry will once again have its own booth in the exhibition’s business area to promote games made in Germany.
These positive signals are now getting thoroughly drowned out by the minister’s latest moves – and that’s by far not the only bone people like Falk have to pick with the government.
New guidelines for which projects are eligible for government funds are supposed to come into effect in 2025, but half a year away from that deadline not a single sentence of these guidelines is known. Studios can’t apply for funding under the current guidelines ever since May 2023, so they are desperately waiting for news on the upcoming rules.
Then there’s the issue of the €33 million EUR funding package stuck in the Ministry of Culture, which is supposed to be used for strengthening the German video game industry – but not a single cent of that has been spent so far and there seem to be no concrete plans on how to use those funds.
Time is running short: Elections are happening in 2025 and a conservative government is widely expected to follow the current center-left coalition into office – and chances to improve the status of the video game industry in Germany will be much smaller then.