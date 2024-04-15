Video Games

GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Episode 12 with Sandy Gordon

Losing all our Credibility with Sandy Gordon

Marco Wutz

There are so many video games out there that sometimes you lose your footing and mix things up. No big deal, right? Hollow Knight, Shovel Knight – both are 2D platformers, totally the same thing. It only gets a little awkward when you’re talking to the mind behind one of these titles and speak to him about the wrong game in full confidence. In private, that could become a little joke to laugh about, so no problem. What’d be really embarrassing is doing that on a podcast.

Naturally, nothing of the sort happened when the GLHF crew talked to Sandy Gordon of Yacht Club Games – the pixel artist is responsible for Shovel Knight as well as Rivals of Aether and currently works on Mina the Hollower, another gorgeous pixel art adventure starring a mouse protagonist.

As usual, he faced the team in some fun video game trivia challenges to win the grandest prize of all – free exposure. 

GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Episode 12 – Losing all our Credibility with Sandy Gordon is now available on the following platforms:

Published
