GoldenEye 007 release date on Switch and Xbox Game Pass announced

James Bond returns to consoles on January 27, 2023. Rare

Put on Tina Turner’s classic opening song and get ready for some nostalgia: GoldenEye 007, a beloved Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, makes its grand return to the stage.

Originally released in 1997, GoldenEye 007 will be re-released for Nintendo Switch on January 27, 2023, via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack – yes, that’s this week.

Additionally, the game will be available on Xbox consoles via Xbox Game Pass on the same day.

Popular among players back in the day due its fun gameplay and intense split screen mode, which supported up to four players battling each other on the same console, GoldenEye 007 is a cult classic.

The modernized version contains an online multiplayer mode, so players can duel their friends from afar this time – uniquely, however, the game will still show everyone’s vision to every other player through the traditional split screen, giving the whole thing a very nostalgic feel.

GoldenEye 007 also features faithfully recreated and enhanced graphics as well as widescreen support, so players will still have a good amount of screen real estate to work with even in split screen mode.