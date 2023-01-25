Skip to main content

GoldenEye 007 release date on Switch and Xbox Game Pass announced

A classic returns
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Pixel version of James Bond.

James Bond returns to consoles on January 27, 2023.

Put on Tina Turner’s classic opening song and get ready for some nostalgia: GoldenEye 007, a beloved Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, makes its grand return to the stage.

Originally released in 1997, GoldenEye 007 will be re-released for Nintendo Switch on January 27, 2023, via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack – yes, that’s this week.

Additionally, the game will be available on Xbox consoles via Xbox Game Pass on the same day.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Popular among players back in the day due its fun gameplay and intense split screen mode, which supported up to four players battling each other on the same console, GoldenEye 007 is a cult classic.

The modernized version contains an online multiplayer mode, so players can duel their friends from afar this time – uniquely, however, the game will still show everyone’s vision to every other player through the traditional split screen, giving the whole thing a very nostalgic feel.

GoldenEye 007 also features faithfully recreated and enhanced graphics as well as widescreen support, so players will still have a good amount of screen real estate to work with even in split screen mode.

Pixel version of James Bond.
News

GoldenEye 007 release date on Switch and Xbox Game Pass announced

By Marco Wutz
maxresdefault[1]
Guides

The ten best video game movies ever

By Dave Aubrey
A student riding on a griffon.
Guides

Hogwarts Legacy preload: dates, platforms, and download sizes

By Marco Wutz
Hogwarts Legacy screenshot showing Hogwarts Entrance Hall staircase
Features

Hogwarts Legacy brings the best out of the wizarding world

By Ryan Woodrow
pokemon-scarlet-violet-iron-treads
Guides

Pokémon VGC: All the changes to competitive Pokémon in Series 2

By Georgina Young
Artwork of a tattooed man taking off a demon mask.
Guides

Genshin Impact: Xiao build and materials guide

By Marco Wutz
A shadow of a big bird looming over some people.
News

Feeling disheartened, Pokémon Go players call for changes to Daily Incense

By Marco Wutz
fire emblem engage glhf nintendo switch (60)
Guides

Full breakdown of Master and Second Seals in Fire Emblem: Engage

By Dave Aubrey