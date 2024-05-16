Video Games

Google celebrates Minecraft’s birthday by blowing you up with a creeper

Completely appropriate

Marco Wutz

Google

Few titles can claim to have changed the entire video games landscape, but Minecraft is without a doubt one of them – and believe it or not, Mojang’s phenomenon turned 15 years old this week. There are gamers who’ve played Minecraft half their lives and never plan on stopping. Some are 

Google is jumping on the train of congratulations, paying tribute to Minecraft with one its famous mini-games: Searching for “minecraft” will result in a block of dirt appearing on the bottom of the results, as you can see in the screenshot below.

Screenshot from Google showing a search for Minecraft with a mysterious widget appearing at the bottom of the screen.
Click this widget to start the mini-game. / Google

Clicking on this widget will start the mini-game, putting you into the first-person perspective of iconic Minecraft protagonist Steve. Try “mining” the image section on the right and you’ll reveal different images as well as obtain new tools to mine faster. And, as any seasoned player knows, inevitably a creeper comes along to blow itself up and take you and your hard work down.

It’s not the most elaborate of Google’s mini-games (“zerg rush” will forever be number one), but it’s a nice gesture towards the giant that transformed video games – Minecraft contributed very heavily to trends like the continued popularity of survival-crafting games and the Early Access business model, which have shaped gaming for several years at this point.

Thanks to Minecraft, a whole generation of gamers learned about the joys of custom servers and modding – aspects that might have declined into a more niche position were it not for Minecraft’s inclusion of them.

Minecraft is pretty much available on every possible platform and with even a movie about it on the way it’s safe to say that it managed the jump from a mere video game IP to something more cultural. Happy birthday, Minecraft – and keep having fun being blown up.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg