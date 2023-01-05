Skip to main content

Goose Goose Duck smashes Among Us’ players record

And it's all K-Pop's fault
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Cartoony ducks in a futuristic building.

Yeah, it's Among Us with ducks.

You might ask yourself what the heck a Goose Goose Duck is, and you’d not be alone. To make it short: Goose Goose Duck is a social deduction game that is very much like Among Us, the hit game of 2020 that made even your grandma understand what “sus” means. But it has ducks. And geese.

Propelled by the power of K-Pop – or rather, a stream by K-Pop star Kim Tae-hyung of BTS – the game broke into the most-played charts of Steam late last year. The sudden surge in popularity has turned out to be more than a temporary boost for the game’s numbers: Players are actually sticking around. For the developers, this caused some problems with server stability in recent days. That’s another thing it has in common with its inspiration.

On January 5, 2023, Goose Goose Duck actually managed to break Among Us’ record for concurrently active players on Steam, reaching 563,677 users at its peak. Do the math yourself on how much more that is than Among Us’ 447,476 users in September 2020. Let’s just say it’s a whole lot more and K-Pop is not even at fault this time.

All quips about the similarities aside, Goose Goose Duck expands on the concept of Among Us quite a bit, adding additional game modes and roles, which make it a far fresher experience for seasoned players of the genre.

Released on October 3, 2021, and developed by Gaggle Studios, the game is available for free in several languages.

