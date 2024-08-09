GTA 6 on course for Fall 2025 release, unaffected by strike
It’d be an impossible task for Take-Two Interactive to release an earnings report and not talk about Grand Theft Auto 6 in the document at some point – its investors may not know much about video games, but they know that GTA is essentially printing money for them. Hence, a confirmation of the GTA 6 release window is to be found in the latest financials – and it’s still estimated to be Fall 2025.
CEO Strauss Zelnick furthermore emphasized that GTA 6 would not be impacted by the voice actor strike initiated by SAG-AFTRA, reassuring investors on that front as well. It looks to be smooth sailing for GTA 6.
In the meantime the franchise’s current iteration, GTA 5, surpassed the milestone of 200 million sold copies over its entire lifetime. With overall series sales crossing 430 million copies, GTA 5 is close to making up half of the brand’s entire sales – most impressive. At the same time, the numbers give Rockstar and Take-Two very little incentive to change anything about the business model of the upcoming release, encouraging players to double-dip on various systems and focusing post-launch support on the multiplayer component instead of single-player content.
“Promoting engagement and growth in recurrent consumer spending” is touted as one of the key goals of Take-Two’s current content pipeline in a presentation for investors with NBA 2K and GTA Online being named explicitly as growth drivers in the sales of virtual currency.
GTA 6 is likely envisioned to follow in those steps, as the creation of a “post-launch monetization plan for most of the new titles in our pipeline” is another concrete business target.
The first GTA 6 trailer debuted late last year and came close to scoring 100 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.
Take-Two also confirmed the Civilization 7 release window and announced that Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption series crossed 91 million units sold. Red Dead Redemption 2 is making up the bulk of that with over 65 million sales.