GTA 6 on course for Fall 2025 release, unaffected by strike

Take-Two reassures investors

It’d be an impossible task for Take-Two Interactive to release an earnings report and not talk about Grand Theft Auto 6 in the document at some point – its investors may not know much about video games, but they know that GTA is essentially printing money for them. Hence, a confirmation of the GTA 6 release window is to be found in the latest financials – and it’s still estimated to be Fall 2025.

CEO Strauss Zelnick furthermore emphasized that GTA 6 would not be impacted by the voice actor strike initiated by SAG-AFTRA, reassuring investors on that front as well. It looks to be smooth sailing for GTA 6.

In the meantime the franchise’s current iteration, GTA 5, surpassed the milestone of 200 million sold copies over its entire lifetime. With overall series sales crossing 430 million copies, GTA 5 is close to making up half of the brand’s entire sales – most impressive. At the same time, the numbers give Rockstar and Take-Two very little incentive to change anything about the business model of the upcoming release, encouraging players to double-dip on various systems and focusing post-launch support on the multiplayer component instead of single-player content.

“Promoting engagement and growth in recurrent consumer spending” is touted as one of the key goals of Take-Two’s current content pipeline in a presentation for investors with NBA 2K and GTA Online being named explicitly as growth drivers in the sales of virtual currency. 

GTA 6 is likely envisioned to follow in those steps, as the creation of a “post-launch monetization plan for most of the new titles in our pipeline” is another concrete business target.

The first GTA 6 trailer debuted late last year and came close to scoring 100 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.

Take-Two also confirmed the Civilization 7 release window and announced that Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption series crossed 91 million units sold. Red Dead Redemption 2 is making up the bulk of that with over 65 million sales.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

