Take-Two narrows the GTA 6 release date frame
Take-Two Interactive, parent company of GTA maker Rockstar, narrowed the GTA 6 release date timeframe in its latest financial report. Unlike most financial reports, where publishers vaguely speculate about increased bookings or upticks in their sales forecasts, Take-Two outright said when they expect the open-world game to release: Fall 2025.
"As we enter Fiscal 2025 with positive momentum, we expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.55 to $5.65 billion,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in the report. “Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI.”
“We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase. Looking ahead, we believe that our Company is poised to achieve new levels of success, and we expect to deliver sequential growth in Net Bookings for Fiscal 2025, 2026, and 2027. As we deliver our pipeline, we are confident that we will drive our scale, enhance our margins, and deliver industry-leading returns for our shareholders."
The way Take-Two’s fiscal calendar works, one quarter begins in July and another in October. The October quarter seems a more likely bet for “fall” and would also position GTA 6 for the holiday season, plus Rockstar released GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 in October of their respective launch years as well.
Meanwhile, GTA 5 is still contributing to Take-Two’s sales. It and GTA Online, along with Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K24, number among the games Take-Two said brought in the most sales. GTA Online and NBA 2K24 were the two most important contributors in the company’s “recurring consumer spending” category as well.
So far, all we know about GTA 6 is that it takes place in Florida – and GTA 6’s Florida seems pretty true to life – and follows Lucia, a former criminal back on the streets and, apparently, still getting up to felony mischief with her partner-in-crime Jason.