Helldivers 2 Freedom’s Flame Warbond: release date and content

Kindle a spark of hope for humanity

Arrowhead and Sony have revealed details on the next Warbond for Helldivers 2, Freedom’s Flame. It will be available on PC and PS5 on August 8, 2024, and bring in some hot toys for defenders of space democracy.

The SG-451 Cookout is a pump action shotgun firing incendiary phosphorus bullets at foes.

The FLAM-66 Torcher is a light flamethrower spewing forth pressurized fuel that’s lit up by a flame before encountering its unfortunate targets. Just be careful about not pointing it towards your friends.

The P-72 Crisper is an even lighter flamethrower – a pocket flamethrower! It provides all the amenities of its larger versions, but comes in the form of a handy little handgun. Isn’t that so cute? Well, range and fuel supply can’t quite rival the standard model, but you have to make drawbacks somewhere to achieve pocket size.

With this flamethrower even your baby can defend Super Earth. / Arrowhead / Sony

Freedom’s Flame also comes with a brand-new booster, which allows you to make one hell of an entrance: The Firebomb Hellpods turn everything around your landing site into ash.

Preventing the same from happening to you are the two new armor sets included in this pack. The I-09 Heatseeker and I-102 Draconaught come with a massive resistance to fire damage, which is going to help with all kinds of pesky environments – and drunk squad members with flamethrowers in their hands.

As usual, an assortment of titles, cards, emotes, skins, and capes is rounding out the content offered as part of this Warbond.

Freedom’s Flame arrived two after the substantial Escalation of Freedom update for Helldivers 2.

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

