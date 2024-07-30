Helldivers 2 Freedom’s Flame Warbond: release date and content
Arrowhead and Sony have revealed details on the next Warbond for Helldivers 2, Freedom’s Flame. It will be available on PC and PS5 on August 8, 2024, and bring in some hot toys for defenders of space democracy.
The SG-451 Cookout is a pump action shotgun firing incendiary phosphorus bullets at foes.
The FLAM-66 Torcher is a light flamethrower spewing forth pressurized fuel that’s lit up by a flame before encountering its unfortunate targets. Just be careful about not pointing it towards your friends.
The P-72 Crisper is an even lighter flamethrower – a pocket flamethrower! It provides all the amenities of its larger versions, but comes in the form of a handy little handgun. Isn’t that so cute? Well, range and fuel supply can’t quite rival the standard model, but you have to make drawbacks somewhere to achieve pocket size.
Freedom’s Flame also comes with a brand-new booster, which allows you to make one hell of an entrance: The Firebomb Hellpods turn everything around your landing site into ash.
Preventing the same from happening to you are the two new armor sets included in this pack. The I-09 Heatseeker and I-102 Draconaught come with a massive resistance to fire damage, which is going to help with all kinds of pesky environments – and drunk squad members with flamethrowers in their hands.
As usual, an assortment of titles, cards, emotes, skins, and capes is rounding out the content offered as part of this Warbond.
Freedom’s Flame arrived two after the substantial Escalation of Freedom update for Helldivers 2.