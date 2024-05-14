Helldivers 2 sales cross 12 million units, becomes fastest-selling PlayStation exclusive
Helldivers 2 has crossed God of War Ragnarok's sales in the same period, selling over 12 million units on PC and PS5. Sony revealed the game's sales along with supplementary information about its gaming business in its FY23 earnings report.
It should be noted that most of Helldivers 2's success can be attributed to the game's simultaneous launch on PC, a first for PlayStation. The game broke into Steam's top charts at launch without much effort, garnering over 400,000 concurrent players during its launch weekend.
Elsewhere, Sony announced that it sold 20.8 million PS5 units worldwide in the same financial year. This puts the global install base of the PS5 at 59.2 million. Microsoft does not release sales figures for its Xbox consoles, making it tough to compare the two companies' performance in the gaming segment.
Helldivers 2's success is undoubtedly paving the way for more PlayStation ports to arrive on PC sooner. The publisher's next PS5 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima will be released on PC next week, while a recent leak points to God of War Ragnarok following suit. It should also be noted that Sony has potentially ruined goodwill with PC players following the enforcement and cancellation of the mandatory PSN account creation to play Helldivers 2.
PlayStation is expected to reveal more about its upcoming slate of games in its rumored May showcase event. In case that does not come to pass, expect some updates arriving during the Summer Game Fest showcase, which airs on June 7, 2024.