Helldivers 2 studio gets new CEO
Johan Pilestedt, former CEO of Arrowhead, has been a steady anchor for Helldivers 2 players in their turbulent battle for space democracy – transparent and honest as well as always prepared to do his part in contributing to community memes, he’s been recognized as one of the industry leaders who are still close to their players.
While this side of him will surely remain the same, his role at Arrowhead has changed as of May 22, 2024, because he has stepped down as the company’s CEO and will be succeeded by Shams Jorjani, the former chief business development officer at Paradox Interactive as well as chairman of Hooded Horse, the indie publisher behind titles like Against the Storm and Manor Lords, who lost no time to show his allegiance to democracy by pronouncing his, uh, love for it.
Pilestedt remains Arrowhead’s chairman as well as chief creative officer and stated that this step would allow him to continue to be closely involved with game development. “I am taking the role of Chief Creative Officer, which means I will spend MORE time with the team and 100% of my focus on the games and community,” Pilestedt explained on social media site X.
“Over the last year going to the launch of Helldivers 2, I’ve been pulled more towards the business side of things, and not able to focus as much on the creative side. That made me realize I needed to make some decisions, both for the success of the business but also myself,” he explained in an interview with GamesIndustry.
With Arrowhead set to grow in size over the next couple of months and years, Pilestedt decided to hire a dedicated CEO to guide the business through this crucial phase.
Jorjani described his role as being “the humble servant behind the scenes.”
Helldivers 2 launched earlier this year and became a massive success on Steam for the studio as well as publisher Sony.