Helldivers 2 Patch 01.001.003: all changes in the August 13 update

Arrowhead is delivering a hotfix

The latest Helldivers 2 patch with major balance changes didn’t exactly go over well with the title’s community, which seems to be unhappy with whatever developer Arrowhead does. In Patch 01.001.003, the first update after the grand flamethrower nerf, there is very little to win disgruntled users back, as no balance changes are implemented.

This is purely a technical patch, bringing various hotfixes to the PC and PS5 game – still very important, of course. Performance optimizations should make fighting larger Automaton forces more stable, while a change of Thermite Grenades should prevent them from making the Orbital Cannon Objective unachievable.

Find the full list of fixes in the Helldivers 2 Patch 01.001.003 notes below.

Helldivers 2 update 01.001.003 patch notes

Crash Fixes

  • Fixed crash that would occur when you or another player selects a new weapon while on the ship.
  • Fixed crash when booting the game after saved monitor was disconnected.

General Weapon and Stratagem Fixes

  • Thermite grenades no longer make the orbital cannon objective incompletable.
  • Mines can now be shot and blown up while near a dangerous object.
  • Fixed a bug where flamethrower weapons bounce off energy shields, making them useless when firing within shield generator relay domes.

Social Menu Fixes

  • Even more social menu fixes

Miscellaneous Fixes

  • General performance improvements. Some pertaining to fighting large swarms of bots.
  • Fix bug where "Evacuate High-Value Assets" mission stops working then the host leaves.
  • Fixed infinitely loading thumbnails on low Texture Quality setting.
Published
