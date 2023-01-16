Hogwarts Legacy without cross-saves on different platforms

Skip to main content

Hogwarts Legacy without cross-platform saves

WB Games details save system
Interior of an old castle.

You can't transfer your Hogwarts Legacy saves across platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the most-anticipated releases for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the first half of 2023, which says a lot with blockbuster games like Redfall and Starfield rumored to be launched in the same timeframe. Versions for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are planned to follow later in the year after being delayed for a bit longer.

Pre-orders for the open-world game set in 1800s Hogwarts are soaring and actor Simon Pegg was recently announced to star in the game as Phineas Nigellus Black, an ancestor of popular movie and book character Sirius Black as well as headmaster of Hogwarts.

WB Games has now announced some details regarding the game’s save system via their support account on Twitter, stating that players will be able to link their accounts on different platforms so receive any rewards on each version of the game, but save data will stay on the platform where it was originally created, meaning there is no cross-platform progression. You can't transfer sava data or characters from one platform to another.

The game features four save slots for different characters at the same time, meaning you can run four parallel playthroughs. Each of those save slots contains five auto-save slots plus ten manual save slots, which might be important for anyone trying to explore different outcomes of decisions they make in the game by saving their progress at certain points in the story.

You can find the PC requirements for Hogwarts Legacy, which releases on February 10, 2023, and more information regarding the controversy surrounding the game in the linked articles.

