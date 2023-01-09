No, you can’t play Hollow Knight: Silksong early

Hollow Knight: Silksong releases in 2023, but there are no official news on any early access period.

Yes, we’d love to play Hollow Knight: Silksong early. Would we be jealous if you got to play it before us? Perhaps a little bit. But if you’re getting an email offering you early access to the highly anticipated indie game, which will be on Xbox Game Pass in 2023, you still shouldn’t engage, because it’s a scam.

YouTuber John Wolfe took to Twitter (thanks, GamesRadar) to warn fellow creators of the phishing attempt. Someone posing as a part of Team Cherry, the developer of Hollow Knight: Silksong, contacted Wolfe via email to offer him early access to “their” upcoming title.

As is often the case with phishing attempts, the text didn’t actually address Wolfe himself. It saves the scammers a lot of time to just keep their mails as generic as possible, so they can send them out en masse. A quick look at Team Cherry’s website should also easily clear things up, because the person apparently working there is not listed as a team member. If you’re ever unsure, you can also check social media for further confirmation.

Also, Team Cherry is an indie studio. They don’t have an advertising department. Most devs have publishers or hire PR firms to handle things like influencer relations, so getting contacted directly should always make you at least a little bit suspicious. Typos and various other mistakes are another sure giveaway that something is wrong.

Wolfe goes a bit more into detail on Twitter, so if you need some further tutoring on scam prevention, that’s a good place to start.

Hollow Knight: Silksong releases at some point in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.