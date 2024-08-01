Honkai: Star Rail Huohuo VA replaced in version 2.4 as well

Video Games

Players of Honkai: Star Rail are in for a surprise when starting version 2.4, because the English VA of Huohuo has been replaced without any warning – Megan Shipman has taken over in place of Courtney Lin.

Shortly ahead of version 2.4’s release, we learned that the VAs for Argenti and Mr. Tail, who is an integral part of Huohuo’s character, have been replaced as well. Both Huohuo and Argenti were released in version 1.5 of HSR, so fans believe that there may have been some contract issues with the talents hired for that update’s characters. 

Things can’t be as clear cut, though, as Hanya – also introduced during version 1.5 – remains in the capable hands of her original VA, Suzie Yeung.

Some people have speculated that the recently announced SAG-AFTRA strike is the reason why these roles have been refilled, but that’s very unlikely given that the new VAs have re-recorded all voice lines for these characters in addition to new ones for 2.4 – and likely beyond. There simply wouldn’t have been enough time to do this, especially given how far in advance these recordings are usually made.

Former Argenti and Mr. Tail VA Adamal Michael Gold certainly remained vague in his statement about departing from HSR, merely saying that it had nothing to do with his health. Courtney Lin hasn’t addressed her replacement as of yet.

If contract issues are the reason behind these swaps, we’re unlikely to get any additional details, as these things are almost always connected to tight NDAs. We’ve previously heard from Red Dead Redemption 2 VA Roger Clarke that the NDAs from Rockstar Games are more strict than those at Marvel, so video games can easily rival Hollywood when it comes to secrecy.

Players will need to prepare for another incoming voice change in any case with Moze’s VA voluntarily stepping down from his role after fans loudly demanded he be replaced.

You can hear the new voices of Huohuo and Mr. Tail have a role to play in HSR 2.4’s Saga of Primaveral Blade event, in which they help March 7th to become a swordmaster.

