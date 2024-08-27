Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 – Rappa revealed
HoYoverse has revealed that Rappa will join the cast of playable Honkai: Star Rail characters in update 2.6 of the game. She’s a 5-Star character dealing Imaginary Damage and following The Erudition as a combat Path – though in the lore she’s probably a follower of The Hunt due to her being part of the Galaxy Rangers.
Since that group is very secretive as it travels the universe, it’s probably no surprise that we’ve never seen Rappa before or ever heard of her. She’ll be portrayed in the English version of the game by Kendell Byrd, who’s previously dubbed some NPCs in both HSR and Genshin Impact.
From the pieces of lore delivered alongside her announcement as well as her artwork, we can tell that there are some ninja shenanigans going on with her – she wields a giant shuriken as a weapon and has oni horns attached to her cap.
Interestingly, the background information speaks of Rappa appearing on Penacony, which could indicate that we’ll return to the Planet of Festivities after the current story on the Xianzhou Luofu is completed. Perhaps she’s one of the Galaxy Rangers called by Boothill in the final showdown against Sunday and stuck around on the planet?
Find the official lore tidbits on Rappa below:
“With stars above, everywhere doth evil lurks! Under the witness of the solemn skyscraper, recite your final words – *three gunshots* – The winner has been decided. My Cosmic ninjutsu methods are ever-changing. Better luck next time... in your next life.”
A peculiar girl who appears in Penacony like a flashbang at the darkest hour of night, identifying herself as a ninja and attributing everything in the world to “ninjutsu.”
Upholding the recitation of ninja mantra, creating Dazzling Ninja Seals, and mastering ninja techniques, the Way of the Ninja involves rap, graffiti, and comics. Through rigorous self-discipline, she roams the stars, upholding justice and righteousness.
As a member of the Galaxy Rangers, she relentlessly pursues the villain known as Evil Ninja Osaru, chasing them to the very edge of the Cosmos.
We’ll surely get some answers once version 2.6 rolls around – which isn’t going to be until October 2024, as HSR update 2.5 has yet to be released.