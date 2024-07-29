Honkai: Star Rail silently recasts Argenti and Mr. Tail
It looks like Adam Michael Gold, the voice actor dubbing Argenti and Mr. Tail in Honkai: Star Rail’s English voice pack, is stepping away from his two roles: According to the game’s official website two different talents will inherit Gold’s parts in the cast.
Argenti, a playable 5-Star character and member of the chivalrous Knights of Beauty, is going to be voiced by Talon Warburton in the future. Warburton is no stranger to HoYoverse, having done some work for Genshin Impact and voicing Akash in the HSR Ever-Flame Mansion trailer.
Aaron Veach is going to take over the role of Mr. Tail, the powerful heliobus possessing a part of Huohuo’s body.
There has been no statement on this development from HoYoverse or Adam Michael Gold, so it’s currently unclear whether the dialog brought to life by him that’s already in the game will be replaced or whether the two new hires will simply take over where he left off.
Fans noticed that Argenti’s lines in the last couple of patches were missing, resulting in a meme about the character becoming a mute, but at the time everyone – including Gold, apparently – thought this was down to technical issues. HoYoverse seemed to admit as much, listing mute Argenti as a known issue in its technical notes for those versions.
Given that Gold has been replaced entirely, there seems to be more to the situation than initially thought.
It’s unlikely that this replacement has anything to do with the recently called SAG-AFTRA strike. Gold became a father of twins late last year and has been less active online since then, so the actor may simply be going on a hiatus to be with his family – according to IMDb, he hasn’t taken on any new role in 2024 so far, which would support this theory.
Whether it’s contract issues, more family time, or health problems, there is no reason to suspect any more nefarious background to Gold’s departure from the game at the moment. There has been a lot of drama regarding the voice cast of Honkai: Star Rail recently with Moze’s VA voluntarily stepping down from his role after fans loudly demanded he be replaced.
Fans can check out sample voice lines of the two new performers on the official website linked in the first paragraph.