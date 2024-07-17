Honkai: Star Rail – Lingsha confirmed for version 2.5
Update 2.5 for Honkai: Star Rail is shaping up to be an attractive – and potentially expensive – patch for waifu lovers: Following the reveal of Feixiao, HoYoverse also confirmed that Lingsha will become a playable character in version 2.5.
She’s a 5-Star character following The Abundance and dealing Fire Damage, making her an immediate prospect for anyone still on the market for a healer. Gallagher fans need not fear that their favorite will be made irrelevant by the newcomer – Lingsha may have the same Path and Damage Type with a higher rarity, but Gallagher’s focus on break teams should ensure that he will still have a place in the meta. As long as Lingsha doesn’t follow the same route, of course.
Lingsha will be voiced by Whitney Holland, who’s previously worked with HoYoverse on Genshin Impact, bringing several NPC voices to life.
Here is what Lingsha has to say about herself in a quote accompanying the announcement: “I am a Vidyadhara, born and raised on the Luofu, and I once studied the healing arts under the name of 'Dan Zhu.' But my master became bogged down in politics and was banished to a place far from home. I followed her there. Now that I've changed my name and come home, many complicated feelings have returned.”
This means Lingsha is the same species as Imbibitor Lunae and Bailu – one of the long-lived dragon people.
Another piece of lore coming with the character’s reveal has more details about her: “The new Cauldron Master of the Xianzhou Luofu's Alchemy Commission. An intelligent and quick-witted Vidyadhara healer. She has a sharp sense of smell and often uses this to diagnose illnesses, as well as utilizing incense to calm the minds of others. She is adept at dealing with complicated social relationships. Though she might be fuming inside, her expression would remain calm and serene.”
Before the newcomers of 2.5 make their way into the way, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 livestream will tell us more about Yunli, Jiaoqiu, and Swordmaster March 7th.