Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail – Moze joins the roster in version 2.5

Member of the Shadow Guard completes the line-up

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse has revealed the third and final upcoming Honkai: Star Rail character for update 2.5 – a 4-Star character called Moze. Following The Hunt and dealing Lightning Damage, he will join the two previously revealed 5-Star characters Feixiao and Lingsha.

Moze looks like Zenless Zone Zero protagonist Wise made his way over to HSR and fulfilled his dream of becoming a sneaky assassin – and there can be no doubt that professional murder is to be found on this guy’s job description. He’s described as a Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing, so he’s serving under general Feixiao.

“A Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing. He is reticent and silent, always acting on his own,” his official description reads. “As an expert in intelligence services and other affairs that must remain obscure, Moze rarely shows himself before others. The moment he shows his true capacities is usually the moment for his enemies to face death. He has a wealth of knowledge regarding methods of assassination and seems to have an extraordinary obsession with tidiness and cleanliness.”

A quote by Moze himself says: “Some people are silent because they have no desires. Some are silent because they have no thoughts. I am silent only because I do not wish to speak..”

Yeah, he really checks all the boxes when it comes to silent assassins. Moze – pronounced something like ‘mozzah’ – will be voiced in English by animator-turned-VA Chris Niosi, who’s working with HoYoverse for the first time.

Version 2.5 already looks pretty great, but before you’ll be able to pull for these characters, we have update 2.4 on our agenda – and what exactly this entails will be revealed in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 livestream on Friday.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News