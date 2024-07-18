Honkai: Star Rail – Moze joins the roster in version 2.5
HoYoverse has revealed the third and final upcoming Honkai: Star Rail character for update 2.5 – a 4-Star character called Moze. Following The Hunt and dealing Lightning Damage, he will join the two previously revealed 5-Star characters Feixiao and Lingsha.
Moze looks like Zenless Zone Zero protagonist Wise made his way over to HSR and fulfilled his dream of becoming a sneaky assassin – and there can be no doubt that professional murder is to be found on this guy’s job description. He’s described as a Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing, so he’s serving under general Feixiao.
“A Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing. He is reticent and silent, always acting on his own,” his official description reads. “As an expert in intelligence services and other affairs that must remain obscure, Moze rarely shows himself before others. The moment he shows his true capacities is usually the moment for his enemies to face death. He has a wealth of knowledge regarding methods of assassination and seems to have an extraordinary obsession with tidiness and cleanliness.”
A quote by Moze himself says: “Some people are silent because they have no desires. Some are silent because they have no thoughts. I am silent only because I do not wish to speak..”
Yeah, he really checks all the boxes when it comes to silent assassins. Moze – pronounced something like ‘mozzah’ – will be voiced in English by animator-turned-VA Chris Niosi, who’s working with HoYoverse for the first time.
Version 2.5 already looks pretty great, but before you’ll be able to pull for these characters, we have update 2.4 on our agenda – and what exactly this entails will be revealed in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 livestream on Friday.