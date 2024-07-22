Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail fans want Moze and Sunday VAs replaced

Here’s what’s going on

Marco Wutz

The Honkai: Star Rail community is in a bit of an uproar right now – not because of any problem with the game itself, mind you. The current drama gripping the game’s community began with a drip marketing post by HoYoverse in the previous week, which revealed the 4-Star character Moze for update 2.5 and his English VA.

Moze is voiced by Chris Niosi, who has admitted to sexual and mental abuse of several victims in the past. “My name is Christopher Niosi; also known as Kirbopher. I am 30 years old and for about half of my lifetime, I have horribly mistreated and abused friends, colleagues and even my significant others,” he wrote in a post dated July 2019. In November 2020, Niosi claimed to “do absolutely everything within my power to make amends to those affected by my past behavior.”

However, some of his victims claimed that they’ve never actually heard from Niosi, be it to make amends or even a simple apology, casting in doubt the sincerity of his statements.

Fans, naturally, aren’t happy about someone with Niosi’s – apparently unresolved – history being picked for a role and demanded that he be replaced. However, several colleagues came to his defense, citing his public apologies and asking players to give him a second chance – which would be completely fair and reasonable, were there not contradicting evidence that calls the sincerity of these apologies into question.

Some of Niosi’s previous defenders, such as Alejandro Saab, who plays a big role in all three of HoYoverse’s flagship games, have changed their mind after receiving new information and said that they regretted defending him based on misleading claims.

Honkai: Star Rail Moze reveal artwork.
Chris Niosi was revealed as the voice of Moze, an upcoming 4-Star character for HSR. / HoYoverse

What blew the controversy into stratospheric proportions was Griffin Puatu, who voices Sunday in HSR, making a post on Reddit in which he defended Niosi and appeared to blame the victims for the current controversy. “If the people hurt by Chris believe he is undeserving of forgiveness, or that he hasn't changed at all, then that's on them,” he wrote.

In an update to his post, he clarified that this was not his intention: “First, I am NOT blaming the victims for anything. All I said is that it's on them whether or not to forgive Chris or believe he's changed for the better. However, I don't believe they get to decide whether he works again or not.”

While users generally agreed with Puatu’s principal sentiment – that people who’ve genuinely owned up to mistakes and changed for the better should be given a second chance – his post seemingly ignoring victim statements and putting blame on them (even if unintentionally so) has in turn led to calls of him being fired from his involvement in HSR as well. Indeed, his post led to a bit of a Streisand Effect, making larger waves than the initial controversy itself.

Developer Ravenstar Games, which worked with Puatu on the virtual novel Lost in Limbo, already dropped him in light of these events.

This is not HoYoverse’s first rodeo with VA drama: In 2023, the company replaced Elliot Gindi, the voice actor for Genshin Impact character Tighnari, due to sexual misconduct allegations. Later in the year voice actors for Genshin Impact publicly claimed that they hadn’t received payment for their work, which was found to be the fault of the recording studio handling affairs. Given the general hands-off approach when it comes to hiring and handling the voice talents in its games, it’s probable that HoYoverse itself was blindsided by this entire controversy.

HoYoverse has not commented on these recent events yet and a representative of the company told us they’d provide more information once it’s available as a response to our inquiries.

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

