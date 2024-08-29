Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail will change Robin’s Ultimate

And we finally know what the red text in Penacony means

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

The developers of Honkai: Star Rail gave a rare interview to Famitsu in Japan and revealed a few interesting points for fans that haven’t been communicated anywhere else yet (via this Japanese summary). 

One of these points concerns the Ultimate of Robin, HSR’s intergalactic idol character. When players activate her Ultimate, her singing takes center stage and supplants the current OST for its duration.

Though the developers didn’t yet unveil what exactly would be changes about Robin’s Ultimate, there are two major points on the players’ wishlists: One is the option to switch between all of Robin’s songs for a little more variety and the second is a mute button. It may be heresy to the character’s fans, but sometimes people simply want to hear the excellent battle OST in lieu of Chevy’s divine voice.

It’s rare for the developers to touch any character’s abilities after they’ve been released, so they must have a major quality-of-life improvement for it in store.

According to the interview summary, the developers also finally revealed what those red texts in the Penacony story were all about. Fans had all sorts of theories about them, but apparently the colored passages represent words that can stir emotions and serve as a barrier protecting the characters from the emptiness of The Nihility.

Speaking of tying up loose ends: Remember that supposed “third death” Firefly had to suffer in Penacony according to Elio’s script? Well, it turns out that Elio didn’t even mean a death in the dream – at the end of version 2.3, when we parted ways with Firefly, the Firefly from version 2.0 who feared waking up from the dream was already no longer there. The events on Penacony helped her reach a new understanding of what her life means – thus Firefly “died” from a certain point of view.

As for the rest of the questions asked by the magazine, the developers left things very vague and open: The remnants of Duke Inferno’s Annihilation Gang will be out of action for a while, Luocha’s backstory will be gradually revealed in the future, and we’ll get some more information on HSR’s next big stop – Amphoreus – soon.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

