Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 – release date, events, story, and more
It sure looks like the upcoming tournament arc in Honkai: Star Rail will be less light-hearted than anticipated, at least going by the HSR update 2.4 trailer – we just can’t have any nice things, can we?
Table of Contents
Anyway, with the livestream for version 2.4 being done, we now have a lot more information on everything players can expect from the next update. Find out everything about the Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 update including its release date, new map, and events in this recap.
HSR update 2.4: release date and trailer
Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4 is set to be released on August 31, 2024, for PC, iOS, Android, and PS5.
You can watch the HSR version 2.4 trailer below:
It looks like our fun tournament arc on the Luofu will be interrupted by some shenanigans in the Shackling Prison – and things look especially bad for poor Xueyi and her sister Hanya. Let’s hope that General Feixiao is here to save them.
HSR update 2.4: characters, map, and missions
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.4 will add three additional characters to the game:
- Yunli (5-Star, Physical, The Destruction)
- Jiaoqiu (5-Star, Fire, The Nihility)
- March 7th (The Hunt) (4-Star, Imaginary, The Hunt)
Yunli and Jiaoqiu will be available via the HSR 2.4 banners, while the new form of March 7th will be unlockable for free through the version’s story.
The Xianzhou Luofu will be expanded with a brand-new map: The Shackling Prison. This is the location where enemies of the Alliance like Blade and Luocha were kept and interrogated. Here we’ll find a new enemy type waiting for us in the form of the Borisin, werewolf-like creatures that have been blessed by The Abundance.
The Trailblaze Continuance Mission – Finest Duel under the Pristine Blue: Part 1 will be available as the main story of the update, which will continue into version 2.5. A Companion Mission called Swords to Plowshares will also be available and focus on Yunli.
HSR update 2.4: events
A whole bunch of events will enrich version 2.4, as is tradition. Here’s the line-up:
- Saga of Primaveral Blade – Train March 7th to win a duel against the arrogant IPC employee Scott to earn Stellar Jade as well as Eidolons for March 7th (The Hunt).
- Operation Memoria Snapshot – It’s basically Pokémon Snap but with Trash Cans.
- Trailblaze: Friendship is Magic! – A combat event in which one of your characters possesses special Trash Can-related abilities.
- Gift of Odyssey – A login event with ten free pulls on the line.
- Garden of Plenty – Double drops from Golden and Crimson Calyxes.
- Planar Fissure – Double drops for Planar Ornaments.
HSR update 2.4: improvements
Version 2.4 comes with a few quality-of-life improvements in tow. Players will be able to create permanent custom filters for Relics and benefit from an adjustment to how Relics are displayed – pieces recommended for your current character will be shown with priority, including the best sub stats.
When checking out Caverns of Corrosion or Planar Ornament Extraction, the game will show players the characters who most benefit from the items up for grabs in the respective domain.
The game will also make current events and maps accessible to players via early access, even if they haven’t reached the prerequisite part of the story just yet.
Finally, HoYoverse announced that Honkai: Star Rail would collaborate with the Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works] anime in Q3 2025 – yes, that’s quite the early announcement. Given how much HSR is inspired by UBW, this must be very exciting for the development team, though, so we can hardly blame them for sharing the news already.
Make sure to check the active Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes to grab free Stellar Jade.