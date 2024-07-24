Humble Games culls staff of publishing arm
Humble Games, which is known for its online store as well as its publishing efforts, has laid off several employees working for its publishing arm. Though the company didn’t specify numbers, reports suggest that anywhere between 36 and all members of the division lost their jobs (via Gematsu). Operations around Humble Bundle will remain unaffected, according to the company.
Humble Games denied that its publishing label would be shut down because of the layoffs – a claim that is being disputed by former employees. A lot of their criticism is directed at Humble Games’ parent company Ziff Davis, which also owns IGN and all its acquired sites.
“In these challenging economic times for indie game publishing, Humble Games has made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure our operations,” a public statement said. “This decision was not made lightly; it involved much deliberation and careful thought, with the goal of ensuring the stability and support of our developers and ongoing projects. Additionally, the restructuring of operations at Humble Games will have no impact on operations at Humble Bundle.”
It continued: “We are acutely aware of the profound impact this decision has on our team members at Humble Games and deeply empathize with everyone affected. Our team's contributions have been world-class and invaluable, supporting the launch of our games since we started publishing in 2017. We are committed to navigating this transition with as much empathy and understanding as possible. Supporting our development partners and assisting former team members remains our top priority. We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved. Thank you for your support and compassion during this challenging period. It is deeply appreciated.”
Old Moon, the developer of indie game Ghost Song which was published by Humble Games, bemoaned the loss of the publisher, seemingly confirming its shutdown: “It's true, sadly. For a publisher you couldn't have asked for a better group of people, always kind and supportive, I have fond memories of working on my game through those years and getting it shipped. They were truly good people, which may not always be the case in the publishing world. I had hoped to work with them again one day, but alas.”
This is already the second wave of layoffs at Humble, following the culling of several employees in November 2023.