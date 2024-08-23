Infinity Nikki brings in 12 million pre-registrations ahead of playtest
What’s the next big game? That’s what everybody is always asking. Sometimes a hit comes out of nowhere, blowing up seemingly overnight, while others you can see coming from a mile away. Infinity Nikki seems to be the latter and, after quite a few showings at recent events like Gamescom Opening Night Live, has hit a huge milestone ahead of an upcoming playtest.
Developer Infold Games has announced that over 12 million people have pre-registered for the full release of Infinity Nikki. The announcement comes courtesy of Twitter, where the company revealed the number and thanked fans for their interest.
“Infinity Nikki global pre-registrations reached 12,060,000,” the tweet reads. “Thank you to all the stylists for your support and enthusiasm! There will be more surprises ahead – let’s aim for the next goal together.”
To put that huge number into context, the recently released Zenless Zone Zero had 40 million pre-registrations ahead of its launch, although that’s a little bit of an unfair comparison, since HoYoverse’s games were already some of the biggest on the planet when the game was announced. Instead, it might be better to compare it to Genshin Impact, for which 10 million people pre-registered prior to the game’s launch.
Infinity Nikki is the fifth game in the Nikki series, which started as primarily a dress-up game series with Nikki Up2U. The series went 3D with Shining Nikki, but still retained its primary purpose as a dress-up game. Now, the series is going full open-world, mixing exploration with dress-up features. Here’s how Infold Games describes Infinity Nikki:
Nikki and Momo embark on a new adventure to travel across the fantastical nations of Miraland, each with its own unique culture and environment. Players will encounter many characters and whimsical creatures while collecting stunning outfits of various styles. Some of these outfits possess magical abilities that are crucial for exploration.Alongside its many challenges, Miraland is also a fantastic place for you to relax and appreciate life.
Infinity Nikki doesn’t have a release date yet, but when it does release it will be available on mobile platforms, PS5, and PC. If you’re not keen on waiting, though, there is a playtest for mobile platforms coming up soon. Called the Reunion Playtest, recruitment is open now for any interested players on both PC and Android or iOS, as revealed on Twitter earlier this week.