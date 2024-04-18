Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is everything the first game was meant to be
Warhorse Studios had a simple mission: make the ultimate medieval RPG adventure. As it turns out, that’s pretty difficult for a studio of only 11 people. A decade later and six years on from the first game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been announced for a 2024 release, and the debut trailer looks fantastic.
We got to preview the game ahead of a public announcement, and what immediately stands out is how much more visually complex and accomplished it is. Character models animate and emote far more naturally, with modern lighting techniques highlighting the finer facial details. The original game was visually ambitious at launch, and the sequel looks set to raise the bar for open-world games in 2024.
During the preview presentation, the development team shared that the original game fell short of their grander ambitions. It wasn’t the definitive medieval RPG that they had envisioned, but with more than a decade of experience and a game’s worth of assets and technology to build from, the scope has been increased, and Warhorse Studios is boasting that it’s much bigger and more involved than ever before.
The main story is longer, with five hours of cutscenes over the original game’s three. NPCs are more complex, reacting to your reputation and recent actions with more detailed passive dialogue as you walk through a settlement.
You still play as the first game’s protagonist Henry of Skalitz, but his story is progressing much further, allowing you to become a renowned knight and warrior of the realm. In this game, Henry will continue to seek revenge for his murdered parents while going up against the King of Hungary.
The game is still first-person, with Warhorse Studios boasting more intense and historically accurate combat. Stealth and horseback combat are present, in addition to sword mastery, blunt instruments, and ranged weapons.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S before the end of 2024. We're hoping it's good enough to make it onto our list of the best open-world RPGs. Check out the new Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 trailer if you want to see it in action for yourself.