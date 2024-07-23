Epic unveils four Lego Fortnite sets, including an adorable Lego Llama
Epic and the Lego Group finally lifted the lid on the long-rumored Lego Fortnite sets, bringing some of the multiplayer game’s most recognizable elements to buildable block form. In real life. Lego Fortnite already exists in video game form, but as a survival-crafting experience with less emphasis on building Things just for the sake of it.
First up is one of Fortnite’s mascots, the adorable, slightly crazed-looking Supply Llama. It’s a 691-piece set that comes with several little nods to Fortnite, including a grappler, slap juice, and dynamite, and it retails for $39.99. The second set gives the Durrr Burger the Lego treatment. It’s rather smaller – and suitable for slightly younger builders as a result, Lego says – with 193 pieces, including massive googly eyes and an olive pick to stuff in the burger’s cranium. You can get this one for $14.99.
If you’re after something a bit more complex, the Peely Bone set might be what you’re looking for. It’s a large, 1,414-piece Lego recreation of, well, Peely Bone, the half-Peely and half-skeleton skin that occasionally showed up in the Fortnite shop and reappeared in Lego Fortnite in 2023. There’s a lot more going on in this set, including little Lego intestines for the Bone half and some destructive Lego weaponry for the banana, and it’ll go for $99.99.
Finally is the Lego Battle Bus, the blocky rendition of Fortnite’s public transportation that everyone has to leap from before a match starts. This one is a 954-piece set that comes with nine mini-figures representing some of Fortnite’s recognizable skins.
- Battalion Brawler
- Adventure Peely
- Brite Bomber
- Cuddle Team Leader
- Cube Assassin
- Trespasser Elite
- Drift
- Meowscles
- Raven
The Battle Bus Lego set costs $99.99.
Pre-orders for all four sets are open now on the Lego website, and each will release on Oct. 1, 2024.