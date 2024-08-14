Let’s Build a Dungeon announced for PC and Xbox
Let’s Build a Zoo is getting a spiritual successor by its original developers: Let’s Build a Dungeon is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S at an as-yet unknown launch date.
Even though it may sound like developer Springloaded wants to compete with titles like Dungeon Keeper – that’s where my mind went reading the name of the game – Let’s Build a Dungeon is a management sim about game development: You’ll be put in charge of a studio hoping to create the next big MMORPG. Less Dungeon Keeper, more MMORPG Tycoon.
“Let’s Build a Dungeon draws upon Springloaded’s history of crafting deep-yet-accessible simulation games, introducing a new game studio setting to deliver a management sim like no other,” the official announcement describes. “Players manage a fledgling game studio as they develop an MMORPG that keeps the ever-growing playerbase satisfied – whilst ensuring investors are happy and the development team are getting the job done.”
Players will get to manage the studio’s day-to-day affairs like hiring developers and dealing with investors, while also designing worlds and quests for its MMOs. As time goes by, new features will be unlocked that can be put into your games. You’ll be able to playtest the adventures. The game not only offers tons of customization options for your in-game MMO, you can even create and use your own assets.
“Take the company from a scrappy indie studio to a development powerhouse in a humorous but true-to-life take on the current games industry,” the description states. “Let’s Build a Dungeon blends meaningful decision-making with deep management simulation gameplay, inspired by experiences from Springloaded’s past 12 years as an independent studio.”
It sounds as though players will get to decide whether they want to go full corporate and exploit their developers to the bone or remain an ethical studio head. There seems to be significant freedom when it comes to the design of your MMO in the game as well: “Will the studio develop a monster-catching RPG, a cozy farming simulator or a brand new experience that combines elements from multiple genres? By designing quests, building environments and creating custom assets, players can build the ultimate RPG to meet their audience’s demands, whilst balancing the sometimes ridiculous challenges of running a studio.”
Published by Kowloon Nights, Let’s Build a Dungeon is being developed for PC and Xbox Series X|S. More information is due to come out on August 21, 2024, during Microsoft’s livestream from Gamescom 2024.