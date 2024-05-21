Life By You release date delayed once again, this time indefinitely
It’s another delay for Life By You, the competitor to The Sims in development at Paradox Tectonic – in a statement on the publisher’s forum, deputy CEO Mattias Lilja announced that the game is not coming out in Early Access on June 4, 2024, after all.
It’s not the first time Life By You, which was initially set to be launched in Early Access last year and then earlier in 2024, is being delayed.
“After much consideration, we regret to announce that we have decided to retract Life by You’s Early Access release date, previously set for June 4th. This was not an easy decision, especially since we understand the anticipation and excitement that many players have for the game. However, we believe that additional development time is needed,” Lilja wrote.
He added: “While we would have preferred to commit to a new release window, we believe it is more prudent to hold off while we plan ahead, rather than committing to a new date that we cannot be certain to meet. We will provide more information as soon as possible, until then we want to sincerely thank you for your continued support and patience.”
Life By You’s development is led by Rod Humble, one of the minds behind The Sims and Second Life. Designed as an all-encompassing life simulation with powerful editing tools for players that let them control pretty much every aspect of their world, it’s a very ambitious project – though the footage released for the game so far also looks pretty rough all around.
Paradox Tectonic’s attempt at usurping The Sims is not the only life sim hoping to cut off a slice of the pie before EA and Maxis can present the next iteration of the iconic franchise, but it looks more and more like Life By You may miss its window of opportunity.
Of course, delaying the game’s launch is the right step if it couldn’t fulfill expectations otherwise – in its most recent earnings report, Paradox vowed to return to the days in which only launched quality products after its reputation seriously suffered due to several faulty releases, such as Cities: Skylines 2.