Lords of the Fallen will come to Xbox Game Pass in 2024
Lords of the Fallen, which was released in October 2023, will come to Xbox Game Pass in 2024, according to an agreement struck between developer and publisher CI Games and Microsoft that was published by Bankier, a Polish finance site.
Signed on May 3, 2024, the contract stipulates that the Soulslike as well as Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, a tactical stealth shooter that’s rated 9/10 on Steam, will become part of the service at some point this year.
Lords of the Fallen is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, making it a perfect candidate for Microsoft’s subscription. It received solid, though not outstanding reviews and still managed to sell over a million copies in the first ten days after its release – not a small feat in a year that was utterly packed with solid Soulslikes. Featuring both a solo and multiplayer component, the game could gain a second wind by joining Game Pass, refreshing the pool of active players.
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is a bit older, having been published in 2021 as part of the Sniper Ghost Warrior franchise for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Set in a fictional Middle Eastern country at a roughly contemporary time period, the game tasks players with infiltrating enemy territory and taking out high-value targets from up close or afar, mixing stealthy close-combat gameplay with thrilling sniper missions. Though it didn’t receive great critical scores, it’s been highly rated by users on steam.
Microsoft’s latest report indicated strong growth for Xbox Game Pass, though this was mainly attributed to the addition of Activision Blizzard to the company’s portfolio. Game Pass already saw some strong Day 1 launches this year with indie hits Palworld and Manor Lords, though its other offerings didn’t quite excite the community as much recently – with its own console sales plummeting and software strategy being moved to become more open to all platforms, a steady growth of Xbox Game Pass will be crucial in stabilizing Microsoft’s gaming business, making deals like this one essential.