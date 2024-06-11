Madden NFL 25 reveals Christian McCaffrey as cover athlete
The Taylor Swift-sized dreams have officially been squashed because EA Sports has just revealed that this year’s cover star is none other than the running back responsible for 339 touches, 2,023 scrimmage yards, and 21 touchdowns throughout the 2023/24 season.
That’s right, Christian McCaffrey is the player selected this year to don the front cover of Madden NFL 25, not the widely speculated Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow, or even Taylor Swift.
McCaffrey’s 23/24 stats landed him NFL bests on the year, and he tied a league record for 17 straight games with a touchdown. In his Super Bowl LVIII appearance, he had 22 carries for 80 yards, eight catches for 80 yards, and scored one touchdown.
He also secured the Offensive Player of the Year award and just narrowly missed out on the league’s MVP Award, which instead went to Lamar Jackson.
“Christian McCaffrey is a human highlight reel on NFL Sundays, and our players love his dynamic abilities in Madden, scoring more than 450 million touchdowns with him last year and making him the most popular running back in Madden NFL 24,” said Mike Mahar, senior production director at Madden NFL.
The 28-year-old began his career in 2017 with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent five and a half seasons before switching allegiances in 2022 to the San Francisco 49ers.
“Christian’s electrifying, dynamic, and physical play style perfectly represents the gameplay innovations we’re bringing to Madden NFL 25 and made him the perfect fit for this year’s cover,” said Mahar.
“To be on the cover of Madden NFL is a career achievement and honor I share with all of my teammates, coaches, and 49er Faithful who have helped make it possible,” added McCaffrey. “I’m pumped to get back on the field this year to give Madden players more reasons to keep scoring touchdowns with me in Madden NFL 25”.
The game launches worldwide on August 16, and the Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition is currently available for pre-order, which secures you numerous perks, including three-day early access, 4600 Madden Points, and more.
You can also pre-order the EA Sports MVP Bundle on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, which includes the deluxe editions of EA Sports College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 with three days of early access and a multitude of additional benefits across both titles. Additionally, EA Play members get a 10-hour early access trial as well as monthly Madden NFL 25 in-game rewards.