Video Games

EA Sports reveals top Madden NFL 25 quarterback ratings

No prizes for guessing who the best one is

Josh Broadwell

Kansas City Chiefs

EA Sports capped off a week of Madden NFL 25 ratings with the sports game’s top 10 quarterback ratings, and the top pick comes as little surprise. It’s Patrick Mahomes, with his fourth 99 OVR rating, which is impressive in general and even more so considering the Chiefs quarterback has only played for five seasons.

Mahomes had stiff competition this year. Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ QB, slid in just behind Mahomes with a 98 OVR and higher speed, jump, and agility – maybe not the most important stats for a quarterback, but still pretty important. The aggregated scores drop off pretty quickly after Jackson, with Bengals QB Joe Burrow coming in with a 93 OVR and the 10th pick, the Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, starting out with an 84 OVR.

In between those, we’ve got Josh Allen – the Madden cover athlete from Madden NFL 24 – with a 92 OVR, the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa with an 88 OVR, and the 49ers Brock Purdy settling in with an 85 OVR.

Player

Team

OVR

Speed

Strength

Agility

Jump

Injury

Stamina

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs

99

87

70

87

74

94

97

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens

98

96

63

95

91

89

92

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

93

83

68

82

74

89

94

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills

92

88

80

85

92

99

96

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

90

84

75

83

79

90

95

Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins

88

83

61

79

73

83

84

Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers

87

86

71

80

84

92

91

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles

86

89

76

91

86

91

93

Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers

85

78

63

81

70

89

82

Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons

84

75

52

70

71

94

88

EA is aiming to make some big, fan-requested changes in Madden NFL 25. In addition to the usual playbook tweaks and revamps, Madden NFL 25 is resolving several pass and catching issues, adding 15 new minigames, making more advanced strategies possible, such as coverage shells, and improving the physics engine and contact animations, among other things

There’s not much longer left to wait for it, either. Madden NFL 25 launches Aug. 16, 2024, for PC, PS5 and PS4, and Xbox. If you're keen to see more ratings, check out the Madden 25 ratings for wide receivers and safety while you're here.

Published
Josh Broadwell

JOSH BROADWELL

Home/News