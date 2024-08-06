EA Sports’ new Gridiron Notes is all about Madden NFL 25 Superstar
EA Sports’ latest Gridiron Notes goes deep into what you can expect from Madden NFL 25’s Superstar mode, the sports game’s version of a dynasty mode. In keeping with their promise of "more control than ever" in Madden NFL 25, it sounds like EA has some pretty big shakeups in store, with a hefty overhaul of the quest system and what looks like a meaningful new set of ways you can customize your lil’ star.
And with the return of EA Sports College Football, you can bring your college wunderkind from the Road to Glory into the big leagues and have them continue their career, with their collegiate record shaping how others view them – for better or worse.
When you first start Superstar mode, Madden NFL 25 lets you start from scratch or pick archetypes that come with preconfigured ratings and stat caps, for example, an avatar who starts at 60 and cap out at 84. You get a small selection of points to spend on raising those base values, but you have to choose between core and physical attributes – throwing versus speed, for instance. The idea is to give you more freedom in building a unique player who feels distinct from other avatar players.
EA applied that same approach to Superstar story quests as well. Madden NFL 25 has over 900 new story quests that pop – or not – depending on your performance, history, and choices on and off the field. EA gave some examples, including one where, if you tell your coach you’re going to “throw darts,” you get a quest about surpassing yardage thresholds, or if you do particularly badly for more than one game, your coach may create a series of practice quests.
There’s also a set of “Unrivaled” quests that focus on you and your Superstar rival and record-breaker quests with big rewards on offer if you manage to shatter NFL records.
It’s not all about you, though. Superstar mode will, EA says, push you to think about your teammates’ abilities as well, which improve alongside yours and help give you more ways to create playstyles of your own.
Finally, EA Sports is planning a more robust version of Superstar Showdown in Madden NFL 25, one with more modes, more ways to challenge friends, and some seasonal events starting with Halloween.
Madden NFL 25 launches on Aug. 16, 2024. If you’re keen to see who’s the best of the best this year, check out the Madden NFL 25 safety ratings and Madden NFL 25 quarterback ratings to get a jump on the competition.