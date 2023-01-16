Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is Riot Forge’s next game

Sylas, a man thirsting for revolution, gets to star in a Riot Forge game. Riot Games

Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends and Valorant, is working on several games at the moment, among them a fighting game codenamed Project L, a MMORPG, and an action RPG. All of these titles are set to expand the universe of League of Legends just like Riot’s hit anime series Arcane did. This isn’t where Riot’s expansion of Runeterra ends, though.

Riot has already dipped its toes into publishing games from third-party developers under the label Riot Forge, so far releasing Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, and seems to be continuing down this path in 2023. The South Korean game ratings committee has leaked a new Riot Forge game called Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story.

According to the committee, Mageseeker is an online action game for PC featuring Sylas, one of League of Legends’ playable champions, who must save the region of Demacia from some sort of threat. Demacia is home to many other champions such as Garen, Quinn, Lux, and Morgana, which makes some cameos from other known characters likely.

Sylas is not exactly a great guy, though. Fighting to spark a revolution in Demacia, he recruits child soldiers and commits terror attacks. That said, neither is Demacia a fantastic place. It’s a city state employing ruthless Mageseekers to search out and imprison any other mages to either recruit them as additional Mageseekers or to simply get them out of the way as a potential threat to the powers that be.

The South Korean game ratings committee has rated the title suitable for 12 year-olds, so don’t expect anything too grim and violent from it.

A release date is not known at this point, but seeing how the game was already submitted to the ratings committee, we might look at a launch in 2023. While Mageseeker hasn’t even been officially announced yet, an action-platformer called Convergence and an adventure game called Song of Nunu are set to be released in 2023 under the Riot Forge label.