Skip to main content

Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is Riot Forge’s next game

South Korean game ratings committee leaks the title
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
A main in chains breaking a hole into a thick wall.

Sylas, a man thirsting for revolution, gets to star in a Riot Forge game.

Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends and Valorant, is working on several games at the moment, among them a fighting game codenamed Project L, a MMORPG, and an action RPG. All of these titles are set to expand the universe of League of Legends just like Riot’s hit anime series Arcane did. This isn’t where Riot’s expansion of Runeterra ends, though.

Riot has already dipped its toes into publishing games from third-party developers under the label Riot Forge, so far releasing Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, and seems to be continuing down this path in 2023. The South Korean game ratings committee has leaked a new Riot Forge game called Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story.

According to the committee, Mageseeker is an online action game for PC featuring Sylas, one of League of Legends’ playable champions, who must save the region of Demacia from some sort of threat. Demacia is home to many other champions such as Garen, Quinn, Lux, and Morgana, which makes some cameos from other known characters likely.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sylas is not exactly a great guy, though. Fighting to spark a revolution in Demacia, he recruits child soldiers and commits terror attacks. That said, neither is Demacia a fantastic place. It’s a city state employing ruthless Mageseekers to search out and imprison any other mages to either recruit them as additional Mageseekers or to simply get them out of the way as a potential threat to the powers that be.

The South Korean game ratings committee has rated the title suitable for 12 year-olds, so don’t expect anything too grim and violent from it.

A release date is not known at this point, but seeing how the game was already submitted to the ratings committee, we might look at a launch in 2023. While Mageseeker hasn’t even been officially announced yet, an action-platformer called Convergence and an adventure game called Song of Nunu are set to be released in 2023 under the Riot Forge label.

A main in chains breaking a hole into a thick wall.
News

Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is Riot Forge’s next game

By Marco Wutz
A handsome man with silvery hair.
Guides

Genshin Impact 3.4 banners: Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and reruns

By Marco Wutz
awesome-games-done-quick-2023-best-runs
News

Awesome Games Done Quick’s best runs in January 2023

By Josh Broadwell
Marvel Snap PvP mode releases later in January: A group of superheroes, including Deadpool, venom, and Wolverine, are clustered together in an oval with the words Marvel Snap in the center
News

Marvel Snap PvP mode releases later in January

By Josh Broadwell
This Pokemon player finally caught all Scarlet and Violet Shinies: An animated boy and girl sit on a large purple lizard and red lizard respectively. Both lizards have stylized tires protruding from their necks. Behind them is a large castle-shaped building
News

This Pokemon player finally caught all the Scarlet and Violet Shinies

By Josh Broadwell
This Minecraft fan recreated Toto’s Africa in the blocky builder game
News

This Minecraft fan recreated Toto’s Africa in the blocky builder game

By Josh Broadwell
Long lost Square SNES RPG finally has an English translation: A pixel man in a black overcoat approaches a well-lit counter, where another pixel man wearing a green coat and flamboyant blonde hair is waiting. The background is warmly lit, with four large windows letting the evening sun in
News

Long lost Square SNES RPG finally has an English translation

By Josh Broadwell
Pokémon Go logo over the globe in the background.
Guides

This Week in Pokémon Go: January 16-22, 2023

By Marco Wutz