Manor Lords conquers three million Steam Wishlists days before launch
Publisher Hooded Horse only recently announced that Manor Lords, the strategy game made by one-man developer Slavic Magic, reached 2.5 million Steam Wishlists and therefore became the most-wishlisted game on the entire platform. Turns out, that wasn’t the end of the hype – in just a single week, Manor Lords was added to another 500,000 Wishlists, having now been wishlisted a staggering three million times.
A hybrid of real-time strategy game and city-builder, Manor Lords stands out from the crowd due to its authenticity and eye for detail. When not managing your intricate supply chains, you can simply lose yourself while watching your dutiful peasants go about their daily business, crafting and transporting wares, caring for animals, and buying goods at the marketplace. Adding to the experience are the great visuals and music, which further improve the immersion.
Then there is the combat system, which is reminiscent of the Total War series with its large units and blocky formations, but keeps the same kind of authenticity that's present elsewhere in the game – fights take a while and are mostly decided by things like morale and unit cohesion.
While far from being content-complete (and even some features being merely in the game in the form of placeholders), Manor Lords’ foundations are immensely strong and make it unique.
For more impressions, check out our Manor Lords hands-on preview.
Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender paid credit to the developer on this occasion: “Slavic Magic has done amazing work. We’re honored and glad to be his publisher and help him realize his dream.”
Manor Lords will launch into Early Access on April 26, 2024, for PC, joining PC Game Pass on the same day.