Massive Manor Lords patch live on Steam, here's how to access
A massive new update for Manor Lords is coming soon, and you can try it early on Steam. The Manor Lords experimental branch 0.7.960 fixes what the developer calls the "most common reported issues."
How to access Manor Lords' pre-release patch 0.7.960
Before you jump in the experimental branch, the developer recommends making a backup save in case things go awry. After that, follow these steps to access the latest Manor Lords update:
- Right click on Manor Lords in Steam
- Go to 'Properties'
- Enter password 'veryNiceBasket' in BETAS tab
- Select "pre_release" from the "Beta participation" drop-down list
- Launch the game after the update is complete.
Manor Lords 0.7.960 patch notes
Here are the biggest updates coming to Manor Lords in branch 0.7.960:
- Fixed the rate of Hildebolt's claims
- Fixed the famous "None" people spawning in huge numbers and refusing to do any work
- Fixed the clogged Trading Posts
- Fixed the game being stuck at the summary screen after a victory/game over
- Fixed Very weak archer damage
- Inefficient sawpits which also triggered "generic storage full" problem banners- fixed
- Fixed problems with optimizations in large cities
- Fixed inefficient marketplace supply
- Fixed problems with farming, like crops erasing in the winter & inefficient harvests
- Fixed oversupply/undersupply systems that were "too harsh "
- Fixed people and/or livestock staying homeless even though there is living space in the settlement
- Fixed overly high ale consumption
The new update also aims to make trading in the game easier by enabling use of Trading Posts without using Barter/Pack Stations. Trade-related development branches have also been nerfed in the update.
Additionally, there are a bunch of quality-of-life updates to improve immersion and playability, such as:
- 30-day mourning period that blocks growth after a person dies
- Carried corpses get a visual representation
- Upgraded retinue armor variations have been added
- "Annual Royal Tax" / "King's Tax" added - tax collected from treasury once a year, calculated per resident
- The large Granary building has been redesigned
- St. Maurice - new unit patron added
You can check out the full patch notes at the Steam blog post on the game's page, which includes various fixes related to game balancing along with some minor cosmetic changes. These changes will have major effects on the game's economy and population systems. Be warned though as playing the pre-release version of the patch might break compatibility with the game's unofficial VR mode.
Manor Lords is available on PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store) and PC Game Pass. It's a fantastic strategy game/city-builder, as stated in our review, that is only getting better with updates.