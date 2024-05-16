Video Games

Manor Lords sales surpass two million copies in less than three weeks

Things are going well for Slavic Magic

Marco Wutz

Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse

Medieval city-builder Manor Lords surpassed the milestone of two million sales less than three weeks after its launch into Early Access, according to publisher Hooded Horse. This means it has now doubled its sales from the day of release, which saw one million Manor Lords sales in 24 hours and over 100,000 concurrent players an hour after launch.

“It’s been wonderful to see so many players give Manor Lords a try,” commented Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender on these numbers. “We had some pretty optimistic expectations and even some wild hopes, but reaching two million copies on Manor Lords so quickly has exceeded even those.”

After this phenomenal success for Slavic Magic, the developer has been busy processing and implementing the massive amounts of feedback headed its way from the enthused player base. Manor Lords’ first patch is currently live on a test branch on Steam and will become accessible on the release branch once it’s been thoroughly tested and balanced.

Topics for the first update include archer balancing, as the ranged troops are currently deemed a little too ineffective, adjustments to trade route costs in order to incentivize local production and exchanges between settlements, and the implementation of the king’s tax to present players with some challenge and pressure.

If you’re one of the new players, check out our Manor Lords beginner tips, learn about your military forces, and find out how to get sheep – it’s important for several reasons.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg