Manor Lords sales surpass two million copies in less than three weeks
Medieval city-builder Manor Lords surpassed the milestone of two million sales less than three weeks after its launch into Early Access, according to publisher Hooded Horse. This means it has now doubled its sales from the day of release, which saw one million Manor Lords sales in 24 hours and over 100,000 concurrent players an hour after launch.
“It’s been wonderful to see so many players give Manor Lords a try,” commented Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender on these numbers. “We had some pretty optimistic expectations and even some wild hopes, but reaching two million copies on Manor Lords so quickly has exceeded even those.”
After this phenomenal success for Slavic Magic, the developer has been busy processing and implementing the massive amounts of feedback headed its way from the enthused player base. Manor Lords’ first patch is currently live on a test branch on Steam and will become accessible on the release branch once it’s been thoroughly tested and balanced.
Topics for the first update include archer balancing, as the ranged troops are currently deemed a little too ineffective, adjustments to trade route costs in order to incentivize local production and exchanges between settlements, and the implementation of the king’s tax to present players with some challenge and pressure.
