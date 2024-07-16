Next Manor Lords update will bring fishing ponds to your villages
Slavic Magic has a big update for Manor Lords brewing, which they estimate to arrive in “a few weeks” time.
The planned patch will switch the game, which is currently built on Unreal Engine 4, over to the more modern Unreal Engine 5, enhancing its already stunning visuals further and – such is the hope – smoothing out any tech issues people may have at the moment.
In addition to this enormous change, the developer teased a feature addition as well: The coming update will add fishing ponds to the maps of Manor Lords, providing your settlements with a new source of food income and nourishment. This will make it easier to secure abundant supplies as well as reach the level of food variety needed to accelerate the growth of your town.
More in that direction is on the agenda for updates further in the future as well – while townsfolk can currently dine on venison, meat from butchered livestock will enrich their diet at some point.
When it comes to the switch to Unreal Engine 5, Slavic Magic is trying to make as many of the advanced performance settings the engine offers as possible optional for players, hoping that those without high-end PCs will be able to run the game without issues while those with enough power will benefit from the possible enhancements to their experience.
“I'm very careful about enabling any performance heavy features in Unreal Engine 5 because I know players want their game running as smoothly as possible,” the developer stated, “but I have to admit that the resolution and sharpness of the new Virtual Shadow Maps system is really impressive.”
Asked if he could make settings like this optional, the developer responded: “I can, and I did.”
Manor Lords, which came out earlier this year on PC as an Early Access title, is already the most impressive looking city-builder on the market – and it seems like the Unreal Engine 5 port will level things up even further.