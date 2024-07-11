Indie metroidvania Marko: Beyond Brave gets a September 2024 release date
Marko: Beyond Brave, an upcoming metroidvania adventure game from indie developer Studio Mechka, just got a release date. The side-scrolling adventure inspired by Slavic myth and Balkan folklore is coming to PC via Steam on September 17, 2024.
A free demo of the game is already available on Steam, so players can catch a glimpse of the upcoming metroidvania before its launch.
Marko: Beyond Brave is the debut game of Bulgarian indie developer Studio Mechka, and it’s done in a beautiful 2D hand-animated art style, inspired by classic Disney cartoons. The story and setting are based on Slavic myth and fairytales and the game will bring all mainstays of the metroidvania genre.
Playing as Marko, a young warrior loosely based on Balkan legendary fairytale hero Krali Marko, you will explore the vast interconnected world of Zagora, as you fight mythical monsters and mighty bosses inspired by Slavic folklore.
As you make your way through the non-linear map, there will also be puzzles to solve and secret areas to uncover. As Marko upgrades his weapons and adds new skills, you will be able to take on even more powerful enemies and reach even more areas of the game’s vast 2D world.
Metroidvanias are on fire this year, with recent releases like Tales of Kenzera: Zau, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, so we are excited to see a new entry bring its unique setting and spin on the genre.
Marko: Beyond Brave launches via Steam on September 17, 2024, and you can wishlist the game and try the free demo now.