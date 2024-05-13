NetEase apologizes for Marvel Rivals' appalling playtest contract
NetEase Games has offered a public apology for an appalling contract that stopped content creators from criticizing the game in their reviews or live streams. The contract was first brought to light by Twitch streamer A_Seagull, who noted that content creators asking for codes to access the hero shooter's alpha test could not "make any public statements or engage in discussions that are detrimental to the reputation of the game."
In a statement posted on the game's official Discord server, NetEase apologized for "misleading and inappropriate terms" in the contract. "We are aware that there are inappropriate and misleading terms in the commitment regarding sharing non-disparagement content," the statement reads. "We sincerely apology [sic] for the miscommunication and your unpleasant experiences!"
NetEase went on to claim that the "miscommunication terms" will be revised, and an suggestions form for the Content Creator Program will be released shortly.
"Our stand is to absolutely open for both suggestions and criticisms to improve our game. And we [sic] our mission is to make Marvel Rivals better satisfy our players by those constructive suggestions."
"The contract is a draft version aiming for long-term co-operation with the creators who are interested in Marvel Rivals," read a statement from NetEase (from Eurogamer). "The development team hopes to have more meaningful and consistent feedback, suggestions, and criticisms through more in-depth cooperation."
Marvel Rivals was revealed earlier this year as an upcoming free-to-play arena shooter, not unlike Overwatch. A gameplay trailer also accompanied the announcement, showing its colorful cast of characters engaging in battle. The trailer ended with a tease of the game's future additions, including an alternate version of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
The trailer also confirmed that it will feature fully destructible environments and tag team attacks. Data miners have recently uncovered almost 40 characters that will be joining the game, and there have been some hints of it coming to consoles too, though it hasn't been confirmed.
Marvel Rivals is being developed by NetEase Games for PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). Players can sign up for the closed alpha at the game’s website, running till May 20, 2024. The game currently has no release date.