NetEase announces new Marvel Rivals characters at San Diego Comic-Con
NetEase and Marvel teased two new Marvel Rivals characters at a San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel celebrating the already-hugely-popular hero shooter. They’re joining the multiplayer game’s beta soon, and they couldn’t be more different.
First up is Thor, god of thunder, dude with a big hammer – if you know Marvel, you know what he’s all about. NetEase didn’t say what role he’ll play, though he seems well-suited as a tank or possibly a DPS role. Then there’s Jeff, a fairly recent addition to Marvel’s pantheon of heroes. Jeff the Land Shark first showed up in 2019’s West Coast Avengers volume three, and in Marvel Rivals, he even has his own song.
He sings and dances to it in his reveal trailer. It’s impossibly adorable.
NetEase also didn’t mention what role Jeff will fill in battle, but they did say his kit involves “charm and ferocity.:
NetEase also debuted a flashy story trailer for the Overwatch 2 competitor, all about multiverses and timestream entanglements. If those words don’t mean anything to you, it’s still worth watching for the comic-book visual style.
You can see both characters in action for yourself starting July 27, 2024, when they land in the Marvel Rivals closed beta version. Thor and Jeff will stick around with everyone else until the beta ends on Aug. 5, 2024. If you haven’t gotten access to the beta yet, check out our guide for how to get a Marvel Rivals beta code while there’s still time.