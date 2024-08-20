Marvel Rivals release date, Captain America announced at Gamescom 2024
Following a successful beta period, NetEase announced the Marvel Rivals release date at Gamescom 2024 and teased two new heroes in the multiplayer game. Marvel Rivals will launch on December 6, 2024, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and since it’s a free-to-play game, you can just add it to your library when it becomes available.
NetEase announced the release date alongside a new trailer showing off two new playable heroes joining the Marvel Rivals roster, Captain America and The Winter Soldier, both of whom will be available to play at launch. The trailer didn’t show what their respective roles are, but Soldier looks a lot like a Duellist, and Captain America is looking particularly tanky.
Anyway, you can get them both, for free, no battle pass shenanigans, and the same is true for all of Marvel Rivals’ other characters. Unlike Overwatch 2 when it launched, you won’t have to buy a premium battle pass or complete a rather obnoxious set of challenges to complete as punishment for not forking out for the premium battle pass. NetEase promised the same free access for all future heroes they add to the game in subsequent updates.
Given the state of Overwatch 2 in the last year, with whiplash changes and reversions and the developers even admitting they aren’t quite sure what to do with it, we found Marvel Rivals a refreshing take on the hero shooter genre, one whose clever use of Marvel characters helped it stand out among the torrent of other hero shooters vying for attention.