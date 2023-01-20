Skip to main content

Marvel’s Midnight Suns adds Deadpool

The Merc with a Mouth is coming
A masked man aiming a gun.

Deadpool is coming to Marvel's Midnight Suns.

One of 2022’s best strategy games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, is adding Deadpool in a new DLC coming out on January 26, 2023. The Good, The Bad, and The Undead enables you to recruit the Merc with a Mouth, who comes with ten unique hero abilities to help you out during combat.

Also included are new story missions, a new abbey upgrade in the form of a tasty food truck, and several cosmetic items for Deadpool – you always wanted to see him wearing a pointy wizard hat and a unicorn necklace, didn’t you? Oh, there is also a garlic necklace to ward off certain blood-sucking blokes, who are among the new enemy types introduced in the game, otherwise known as “bad guys doing bad guy stuff” – thanks, Deadpool.

Naturally, the entertaining announcement trailer is full of moments breaking the 4th wall, such as Deadpool explaining that there wasn’t enough budget to include his face.

The Good, The Bad, and The Undead will be available as a standalone purchase, but is also included in the season pass for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. This pass guarantees you access to additional DLCs with Venom, Morbius, and Storm at their core, and adds 23 skins for heroes from the base game.

