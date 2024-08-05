Mecha Break playtest on Steam is pulling solid numbers
A beta test for Mecha Break, the visually spectacular multiplayer shooter by Amazing Seasun Games, has begun running over the past weekend and seems to be pulling solid numbers. It peaked at 8,551 concurrent players on August 4, 2024, according to SteamDB. Currently, still more than 4,000 users are fighting mechanized battles in the sci-fi game.
Since participation in the current playtest is limited – interested users can sign up through the Mecha Break Steam page or get a key via Twitch Drops – these numbers can be regarded as pretty solid.
Naturally, the title isn’t quite pulling the numbers of Marvel Rivals, a hero shooter with a massive and global IP behind it, but it easily crushed the player count of Sony’s Concord during its open beta on PC.
Given Mecha Break’s relatively demanding system requirements, not very well-known developer, and topical niche, not reaching the concurrent player count of Marvel Rivals is not a surprise – it very likely wasn’t the goal in any case.
Mecha Break is basically a mix between Gundam and Overwatch – players choose a mech to control in battle from a wide roster of available units, all with different specializations. It will be a PvP-focused game with no dedicated single-player campaign, but a big PvPvE mode is planned.
Amazing Seasun Games confirmed that it’s working on Steam Deck optimization for the game, but this is not ready for the current test. For more, check out our Mecha Break closed beta impressions from a few months ago or sign up to take your seat in the cockpit as part of the next wave of beta invites, which will go out on August 9. We also have a Mecha Break developer interview, if you’re interested in some of their thoughts shortly after the game was revealed.