Media Molecule's next game may not feature creative tools for players
Media Molecule is known for making games that give players the power to make their own fun. The developer’s last game, Dreams, allowed players to create content using an in-built editor, but it looks like that recipe may be abandoned for its next title.
In an interview with MinnMaxx, Mark Healey, the co-founder of Media Molecule, revealed early plans for the developer’s next game. Healey left the company after working there for seventeen years in 2023, but he’s aware of where Media Molecule might go next.
“I don’t know exactly what state their project is in now, but I don’t think it’s secret news that they’re working on a new IP, for example,” said Healey. “I would dare to go as far as saying it’s more of a game than a creative tool for sure, from what I understand about it.
Media Molecule stopped supporting its last game, Dreams, three years after its release. While the game was released to positive reviews and enjoyed by its community, it seems it wasn't the financial success Sony hoped it would be. The game never received a PS5 or PS VR2 update and the promised multiplayer mode was also cancelled.
”Sony has still got a lot of faith in Media Molecule, so I'm sure at the very least they're gonna get to make this game and hopefully, you know, get back into the money-making books again," added
Healey.
The developer's last game, Tren, was released inside Dreams and never saw a standalone release.
The hope, it seems, is to create a new game that will follow the traditional single-player model. Of course, don't expect it to be announced any time soon, as Media Molecule recently laid off nearly 20% of its workforce.
It looks like the developer's next game will take cues from titles like Tearaway, which did not include any user-generated content. The earliest you can expect to hear about the game will be later this year, as Sony is expected to host a game showcase later in the summer.