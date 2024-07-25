Video Games

Promising city-builder Memoriapolis gets Early Access date on PC

Lead your town through four ages

Marco Wutz

5PM Studio

Fans of city-builders featuring ancient Rome have chosen a great time to be alive, because 5PM Studio’s upcoming Memoriapolis will go into Early Access on PC on August 29, 2024, inviting you to lead a Roman town through not only Antiquity, but also the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, and Age of Enlightenment.

It’s a perfect addition to the list for those of us who are patiently waiting for news from the likes of Citadelum, Nova Roma, and Anno 117.

A brand-new gameplay trailer for Memoriapolis gives us a taste of what we can expect:

Starting from humble beginnings, you’ll need to attract population and gather resources to grow your town – and then the fun really starts as you get to place iconic and monumental structures like temples, amphitheaters, and theaters to satisfy the ever more luxurious needs of the people.

You’ll need to play politics as well, passing decrees in your town’s senate to further your goals – but the different factions may not always accept your perspective, so be ready to negotiate. The game shows how multicultural Roman towns in the provinces could be by allowing you to take in wandering tribes and factions, adding them to your population and gaining benefits from them – leaving you to deal with the long term political consequences later.

Events like foreign wars will require your attention as well – perhaps the governor demands your support in some way and you’ll need to decide how to act, gaining different bonuses and rewards depending on your actions.

Will Memoriapolis stand among the best games with ancient Rome once it’s done? That’s not something we can answer right now, but it’s certainly one enthusiasts should keep an eye on.

You can find Memoriapolis on Steam, where you can put it on your wishlist right now.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News