Promising city-builder Memoriapolis gets Early Access date on PC
Fans of city-builders featuring ancient Rome have chosen a great time to be alive, because 5PM Studio’s upcoming Memoriapolis will go into Early Access on PC on August 29, 2024, inviting you to lead a Roman town through not only Antiquity, but also the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, and Age of Enlightenment.
It’s a perfect addition to the list for those of us who are patiently waiting for news from the likes of Citadelum, Nova Roma, and Anno 117.
A brand-new gameplay trailer for Memoriapolis gives us a taste of what we can expect:
Starting from humble beginnings, you’ll need to attract population and gather resources to grow your town – and then the fun really starts as you get to place iconic and monumental structures like temples, amphitheaters, and theaters to satisfy the ever more luxurious needs of the people.
You’ll need to play politics as well, passing decrees in your town’s senate to further your goals – but the different factions may not always accept your perspective, so be ready to negotiate. The game shows how multicultural Roman towns in the provinces could be by allowing you to take in wandering tribes and factions, adding them to your population and gaining benefits from them – leaving you to deal with the long term political consequences later.
Events like foreign wars will require your attention as well – perhaps the governor demands your support in some way and you’ll need to decide how to act, gaining different bonuses and rewards depending on your actions.
Will Memoriapolis stand among the best games with ancient Rome once it’s done? That’s not something we can answer right now, but it’s certainly one enthusiasts should keep an eye on.
You can find Memoriapolis on Steam, where you can put it on your wishlist right now.