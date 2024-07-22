Microsoft reacts to FTC criticism over Xbox Game Pass price hike

Video Games

Microsoft called the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s criticism over its Xbox Game Pass price increase “a misleading, extra-record account of the facts” and “a continuation of the agency’s attempt to reinvent its case on appeal” in a letter to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (via Tom Warren).

The FTC argued that the price hike and the introduction of a new standard tier to the subscription service were signs of “product degradation” and stated that this was exactly the kind of action it warned people about during the legal battle around Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

“Microsoft’s price increases and product degradation – combined with Microsoft’s reduced investments in output and product quality via employee layoffs – are the hallmarks of a firm exercising market power post-merger,” the regulator stated.

Microsoft countered that it “is wrong to call this a ‘degraded’ version of the discontinued Game Pass for Console offering,” because that version of the product didn’t offer multiplayer access, whereas the newly-introduced tier does contain this functionality. Previously, players had to buy multiplayer access separately, leading to higher costs for them overall, the company wrote.

The company also emphasized that the FTC “barely mentioned subscription at trial, instead focusing on the theory that Microsoft would withhold Call of Duty from Sony’s console,” which has been utterly disproven with Microsoft and Sony entering an agreement to keep CoD on PlayStation consoles for the next ten years. Microsoft argued that the FTC was trying to shift the case’s focus and move goalposts.

“There remains no evidence anywhere of harm to competition,” Microsoft’s letter concluded. “Sony’s subscription service continues to thrive, even as they put few new games into the subscription day-and-date, unlike Microsoft. The transaction [the acquisition of Activision Blizzard] thus continues to benefit competition and consumers – exactly what the district court correctly found.”

