You can get four of the best action games for $30 right now
There’s a new Humble Bundle in town, and this time, you can get four of the best action games of the last decade for $30. The Monster Hunter Humble Bundle is live now through May 28, 2024, with Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter Rise, both games’ expansions, and several DLC packs up for grabs.
If you pay $30, you get:
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Monster Hunter World
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
And four deluxe kits – one for each game – that include new cosmetics, emotes, and decorations.
Sunbreak and Iceborne might be expansions, but they’re big enough and crammed with so many features that they’re essentially sequels by another name.
That’s the headline bundle, but if you’re looking to spend less, you can still walk away with some pretty good deals.
For $25, you get all that except Iceborne and its deluxe bundle, and for $20, you can still get Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak, and their deluxe bundles. The least expensive option is $10, which nets you Rise and its deluxe pack. Considering both of those usually go for $50-$55 together, that’s a pretty good deal.
Check it all out on Humble. Bear in mind that all these are for the games’ Steam version, and since it’s a Humble Bundle, you can customize how much goes to Humble, the developer, and the charity the bundle sponsors. This time, it’s JDRF, an organization that funds Type 1 diabetes research.