Niantic announces Monster Hunter Now MrBeast collaboration event
Niantic is hosting a MrBeast crossover event in Monster Hunter Now, complete with event-exclusive cosmetics and even a MrBeast quest line in the mobile game. The event goes live on July 27, 2024, and taking part in it will earn you a range of MrBeast-themed items and a limited-edition Sword and Shield weapon.
The event rewards include:
- MrBeast Briefcase
- Hunter Medal (Monster Hunter Now x MrBeast Challenge Medal)
- MrBeast Layered Equipment
- Face paint
- MrBeast Guild Card Background
- Gatherable materials including Earth Crystals
- Monster materials including a Wyvern Gem Shard and Zinogre Plate
- Zenny
- Season Tier Points
You’ll also get the MrBeast Sword and Shield, which you can upgrade using the briefcase and materials therein to grade six. Further upgrades won’t require the briefcase.
“Monster Hunter Now is super fun and also encourages people to go outside, explore, and get active,” Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) said in a press release, “Working with Niantic on my very own Monster Hunter Now quest line has been fantastic. I love that they partner with creators and trust them to know how to reach their audience.”
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jimmy and the MrBeast team to bring a unique quest line and MrBeast content to Monster Hunter Now,” Archit Bhargava, Niantic’s senior director of product marketing, said in a press statement. “We’re constantly looking to bring exciting and fresh content to the game, and this collaboration is something that appeals both to veteran players and new players alike.”
The event coincides with the launch of Monster Hunter Now’s Dimensional Link feature, which lets players match with others around the world to take on certain high-level hunts in a bid to expand how people can play together.