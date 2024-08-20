Monster Hunter Wilds trailer spotlights new monsters and more
Capcom showed up to Gamescom with a new Monster Hunter Wilds trailer, and the upcoming action game looks like an absolute blast. Unlike the tiny snippets Capcom’s dropped in the past week highlighting weapons, we actually got to see something new this time – monsters.
Big ones. Creepy ones. And a kind of pretty one that looks like a rose and a spider, which is horrifying and captivating at the same time. No Dune-inspired monsters, though. Some of the classic critters are back in their scaly, dragon-like glory, but it looks like Capcom is really going all out with monster designs this time, with a much broader variety of designs than we saw in Monster Hunter Rise and even Monster Hunter World.
The same is true for Wilds’, well, wilds as well. The horrifying spider monster lives in a gorgeous forest of willows with silk-thin fronds – that may or may not be soaked in blood – while the desert hides oases of calm and dangerous caverns filled with lightning-tipped dragons alike. The monsters inhabit the world to a greater degree than we saw in World, as Capcom promised, but it looks like the actual people do as well. The trailer gives a brief look of a group of people gathering water down by a pond, a rare calm spot in a world that tried very hard to kill you.
Whether this was for a quest or townsfolk play a bigger role in Monster Hunter Wilds is still a mystery, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to find out more. Monster Hunter Wilds is set for launch sometime in 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.