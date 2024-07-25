86-rated roguelike deckbuilder is coming to PS5
Please take a step back from the platform, because Monster Train is arriving on PS5 today. The roguelike deckbuilder, which was originally launched on PC in 2020, is rated at 86% on scoring aggregator Metacritic with Steam users giving the title an overwhelmingly positive 10/10 rating.
Monster Train is one of the best genre representatives to have been released on Steam following the success of Slay the Spire and the roguelike deckbuilding hype it caused. Featuring a similar core system and gameplay loop, the title added some tower defense elements into the formula.
As you make your way into the heart of hell to reignite its warming fires, you must hold your train against demonic traitors and divine forces alike. One of the interesting aspects of the game is its vertical set-up, bidding you to defend several levels of the train in real-time at once.
Between attacks, you get to make familiar choices to upgrade your units and add new cards to your hand in order to reinforce your defenses. Creating synergies between the different factions is incredibly fun, allowing you to get away with some truly diabolical builds.
The PS5 version of Monster Train, priced $24.99 USD, features not just only the base game’s content, but includes everything added with the expansion The Last Divinity as well. All in all, more than 280 cards, six hellish factions, and 25 difficulty levels await you. There’s even the multiplayer mode called Hell Rush, which sees you compete with fellow conductors in real-time.
Aside from PC – and now PS5 – Monster Train is available on mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and Xbox Game Pass. If you’re a fan of this genre and have somehow missed Monster Train so far, grabbing it is the easiest recommendation I’ve made in my life.