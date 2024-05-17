MultiVersus PvE mode revealed
Player First Games has revealed details on MultiVersus’ PvE mode, which is called Rifts, and will be the best way of experiencing the platform brawler for players who aren’t enjoying the PvP aspect.
“Rifts Mode will allow players to travel the multiverse and fight their way through a series of encounters, flavored by wacky combat mutators and unique experiences,” the developer explained. Player First Games promised that the mode will be updated with each season.
The studio elaborated that “each Rift will have a sequence of battles or challenges around a particular theme, whether it’s The Joker infiltrating the Batcave or Batman and Velma teaming up to decide who’s the best detective. These themes will be organized around seasonal ‘Attunements,’ such as Chaos, for the Clown Prince of Crime that is joining our cast in season 1.”
Seasonal Rifts will grow in difficulty as you progress further, hopefully providing a challenge for players throughout the entire season. They’ll be playable solo or in co-op with the entire team sharing the rewards to be gained from each Rift.
Rift Mode will be included with the game’s launch on May 28, 2024, and will “continue to evolve within the season, and from season to season.”
“Our goal is to constantly test new mechanics in Rift Mode and continue to surprise you, the player, with great gameplay experiences that are unique to MultiVersus,” the studio stated.
Mutators like Infinite Jump spice things up alongside mini-games that are completely different from the core experience of MultiVersus, like a “quick matching game or a snappy game of volleyball.” Another element of Rifts Mode will be tough boss battles with unique mechanics.
Players will earn power-up gems by completing challenges, which is going to make them stronger for the following battles, thereby enabling them to tackle more difficult content in the future: “There are three types of gems: Offense, Defense and Utility and each gem has an associated ‘Attunement’ like the Rift Attunements for that season (i.e. Chaos). When you get multiple versions of the same gems, you can level them up, instead of sitting in your inventory as duplicates. Various gems of different rarities can be discovered and plugged into your sockets leading to an increase in power that you can then use to tackle even the toughest Rifts. There are a ton of ways to earn gems through organic gameplay and completing your Battle Pass, so eventually you’ll be powered-up and ready for battle in no time.”
Every encounter in Rifts Mode is replayable, so don’t worry if you’re not reaching the full rating for each battle immediately.