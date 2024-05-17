Video Games

MultiVersus PvE mode revealed

Rifts will be the option for players who don’t enjoy PvP

Marco Wutz

Player First Games / WB Games

Player First Games has revealed details on MultiVersus’ PvE mode, which is called Rifts, and will be the best way of experiencing the platform brawler for players who aren’t enjoying the PvP aspect.

“Rifts Mode will allow players to travel the multiverse and fight their way through a series of encounters, flavored by wacky combat mutators and unique experiences,” the developer explained. Player First Games promised that the mode will be updated with each season.

The studio elaborated that “each Rift will have a sequence of battles or challenges around a particular theme, whether it’s The Joker infiltrating the Batcave or Batman and Velma teaming up to decide who’s the best detective. These themes will be organized around seasonal ‘Attunements,’ such as Chaos, for the Clown Prince of Crime that is joining our cast in season 1.”

Seasonal Rifts will grow in difficulty as you progress further, hopefully providing a challenge for players throughout the entire season. They’ll be playable solo or in co-op with the entire team sharing the rewards to be gained from each Rift.

Rift Mode will be included with the game’s launch on May 28, 2024, and will “continue to evolve within the season, and from season to season.” 

“Our goal is to constantly test new mechanics in Rift Mode and continue to surprise you, the player, with great gameplay experiences that are unique to MultiVersus,” the studio stated.

Mutators like Infinite Jump spice things up alongside mini-games that are completely different from the core experience of MultiVersus, like a “quick matching game or a snappy game of volleyball.” Another element of Rifts Mode will be tough boss battles with unique mechanics.

Players will earn power-up gems by completing challenges, which is going to make them stronger for the following battles, thereby enabling them to tackle more difficult content in the future: “There are three types of gems: Offense, Defense and Utility and each gem has an associated ‘Attunement’ like the Rift Attunements for that season (i.e. Chaos). When you get multiple versions of the same gems, you can level them up, instead of sitting in your inventory as duplicates. Various gems of different rarities can be discovered and plugged into your sockets leading to an increase in power that you can then use to tackle even the toughest Rifts. There are a ton of ways to earn gems through organic gameplay and completing your Battle Pass, so eventually you’ll be powered-up and ready for battle in no time.”

MultiVersus screenshot of gems.
Gems will be your way of powering up throughout a season. / Player First Games / WB Games

Every encounter in Rifts Mode is replayable, so don’t worry if you’re not reaching the full rating for each battle immediately.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg